| Cm Kcr To Address Public Meeting In Kandhar Loha Of Maharashtra On March 26

CM KCR to address public meeting in Kandhar-Loha of Maharashtra on March 26

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address another massive public meeting in the Kandhar-Loha region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address another massive public meeting in the Kandhar-Loha region of Maharashtra on March 26.

A large number of senior leaders from various political parties who got attracted to the BRS agenda and Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision, are expected to join the BRS on the occasion.

Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party Kisan Cell president Shankar Anna Dhondge, former MLA Naganath Gisewada, Maharashtra NCP Youth secretary Shivaraj Dhongde, NCP Nanded district president Datta Pawar, Nanded City president Shivadas Dharmapurkar, NCP spokesperson Sunil Patil and several others from NCP and other political parties, called on Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Armoor MLA and Nanded In-charge A Jeevan Reddy accompanied them.

The Chief Minister discussed with the Maharashtra leaders about the party agenda, his vision and action plan for the country as well as Maharashtra State. He also asked them to focus on building the party from the grassroot level.