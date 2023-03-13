CM KCR will secure hat-trick victory in next Assembly polls: Puvvada

Puvvada Ajay Kumar asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would secure a hat-trick victory in the next Assembly polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed pattas of lands regularised under GO 58 and 59 to residents in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would secure a hat-trick victory in the next Assembly polls.

Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Telangana, which stood as a model in the country in terms of development and welfare, was going to witness more development in the days to come, he said.

Speaking after distributing pattas of lands regularised under GO 58 and 59 to residents under the land regularisation scheme, the Minister also came down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, whom he accused of diverting the public’s attention with false allegations for his selfish political needs.

The Minister ridiculed the former MP’s comments that he would dethrone the BRS government and told the latter that he lacked the stature to speak about the Chief Minister.

He asked Srinivas Reddy to look at the development works being executed by the State government in Khammam and across Telangana, and challenged him to a debate on the development of Khammam, irrigation projects and welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Referring to the former MP’s remarks on the delay in the Sitarama Project work, the Minister said the project was going on at brisk pace and soon the lands in Khammam and neighbouring districts would be irrigated with Godavari waters.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, district Collector VP Gautham, BRS leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.