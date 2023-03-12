After CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, KT Rama Rao chalks out action plan for BRS way ahead

BRS party working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Stating that party activists were the core strength of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed party leaders to organize get-togethers involving all ground level workers and top rank leaders. The party has chalked out plans to complete these get-togethers within two months across the State. The idea was to further strengthen the party base and infuse new energy and to create awareness among the 60 lakh party activists across the State by conducting different programmes.

Rama Rao held a teleconference with party leaders on Sunday after Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had issued specific instructions to leaders, especially elected public representatives, to stay put in their constituencies and work for strengthening the party.

To this effect, the party has now designed different programmes, including the get-togethers. The task to organize these meetings was entrusted to the local BRS MLAs and every 10 villages would be categorized as a unit for conducting the meetings. In urban areas, a town or a few divisions in a town would be considered as a unit for conducting the meetings. Right from constituency MPs and MLAs, all leaders including Corporation chairpersons and other prominent leaders would be participating in the meetings.

The BRS working president also directed party leaders to ensure that these meetings were completed before the party Formation Day in April. BRS district presidents have been instructed to prepare unit-wise meeting plans and share the schedule with the party headquarters.

The comprehensive schedule would have all the details, including the meetings planned on a particular day and location. Measures should be taken to open all BRS district Offices at the earliest, Rama Rao said, adding that this exercise should be completed before the Party Formation Day.

Marking the day, elected public representatives from the party should organize programmes, especially party flag hoisting ceremonies in the respective constituencies. After the flag hoisting ceremony, there would be special meetings with elected public representatives from morning to evening, he said.

The Minister also noted that the State government and the BRS party had decided to organize Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations on a grand scale. Accordingly, programmes should be planned across the State, with a special focus on taking the State government’s welfare programmes to the people, he said.

The State government was setting up the tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the country and had also named the new Secretariat after him. The Dalit Bandhu scheme was also being implemented effectively, he said.

“Save for the BRS, no other party has honoured and implemented welfare programmes for different sections by drawing inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar’s principles in the country,” Rama Rao said.

Similarly, as the Martyrs Memorial was being unveiled on June 1, several programmes would be conducted in the State. With the 2023-24 academic year commencing from June, the student wing of the party should organize different events like welcome meetings for intermediate, degree and other professional courses students, he said, adding that enrolment for the student wing should be taken up extensively and new committees should be constituted for the wing.