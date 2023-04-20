CM KCR to lay foundation stone for NIMS new block next month

The State government is incurring an expenditure of Rs 1,571 crore for the expansion of NIMS by taking-up construction of a new state-of-the-art multispecialty NIMS block.
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) next month, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.
The State government is incurring an expenditure of Rs 1571 crore for the expansion of NIMS by taking-up construction of a new state-of-the-art multispecialty NIMS block in the 32-acre land at Erramanzil Colony. The new block will have 2,000 super-specialty beds including a total of 500 ICU emergency beds.
A total of 42 super-specialty departments including heart, kidney, liver, cancer care, emergency and trauma care facilities and all orthopedic specialties will function out of the new NIMS block.