CM KCR to participate in mass recital of national anthem at Abids on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

K Chandrashekar Rao, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana State paying floral tributes to the fallen soldiers at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad on the occasion of Independence Day on 15 Aug 2022.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in the mass recital of the national anthem to be held at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru near Abids GPO Circle as part of the two-week Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu programme on Tuesday. The mass recital is being organised at 11.30 am across the State where the national anthem will be sung by people of the entire State together.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Abids and Necklace Road on Monday to inspect the arrangements being made for the event. He urged people to participate in the event en masse from whichever place they are located at 11.30 am. The functioning of all offices, educational institutions, public and private establishments, shopping malls, cinema theatres and even traffic will be stalled during the recital of national anthem. Arrangements have been made for the mass recital of national anthem at all major junctions across the State.

Accordingly, the officials made arrangements to display the portraits of the freedom fighters, colourful banners and public address system mic/speakers etc). They were instructed to ensure that soon after the event, the commuters in the traffic do not face any trouble in the vehicular movement.