CM KCR to unveil BRS manifesto on October 16: Harish Rao

The manifesto would turn out to be a major mind block for Opposition parties since they would not be able to match the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The election manifesto of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which will be released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 16 at Warangal, will come as a big shocker for Opposition parties, but at the same time, will have major surprises and good news for the people of Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday.

The manifesto, which will be unveiled by the Chief Minister during the mammoth BRS rally scheduled on October 16 in Warangal, would have good news in abundance for the people, especially women, Harish Rao said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao was firm on reaching out to the people with more benefits. At the same time, the manifesto would turn out to be a major mind block for Opposition parties since they would not be able to match the BRS.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao was always a source of hope for the people, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had fulfilled every promise he had made to the people of Telangana and in fact, had gone beyond the promises introducing multiple welfare oriented schemes. None of the schemes and welfare programmes that were being implemented in Telangana could be found in Karnataka or any other Congress-ruled State. The Congress manifesto in any election was seldom put to implementation, he pointed out, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao was all set to score a hat-trick emerging victorious for the third time.

Earlier, addressing public meetings at Makthal and Devarkadra, Harish Rao said the decision of the union Cabinet to constitute a tribunal for deciding the State’s share of Krishna waters would be a big victory for Telangana. This move will ensure project-wise allocation of assured water. The Chief Minister had constructed the Palamuru – Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme demonstrating great vision. The project would be fully operational in one year.

With the decision of the Centre to approve the issue of further terms of reference (ToR ) to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II for resolution of the Krishna Water issue, Telangana, which accounts for the largest catchment of Krishna would stand to gain substantially. So was the case with the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, which has the major part of Krishna catchment in the State. The State’s share of water would be determined once and for all, he said.

Every project in the State would have its own share of assured water allocated. So was the case with the Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Projects like Kalwakurty, Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar and Jurala would also have their share of assured water allotted soon. In fact, the Centre had literally been sitting on the issue even though the Chief Minister took up the issue with the union Ministry of Water Resources nine and a half years ago.

Though the State moved the Supreme Court on the Krishna waters issue, it was made to withdraw the case more than one year ago to facilitate the issue resolved by a tribunal. The Centre woke up from its slumber to take a call on the issue as elections were nearing, he said.