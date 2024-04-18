Former Uppal MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy quits BRS, joins BJP

18 April 2024

Hyderabad: Former Uppal MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy has resigned from the BRS and is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter to BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, the former MLA said despite the BRS leadership fielding Bandaru Laxma Reddy from Uppal constituency, all efforts were put in to ensure his victory. “This was even after I maintained a clean career and was loyal to the party,” Subhas Reddy said.

He expressed dissatisfaction over Ragidi Laxma Reddy being fielded from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. “I have decided to extend my support to BJP candidate Etala Rajender and please accept my resignation,” Subhas Reddy said in the letter.