KTR urges action on Unemployment, especially among IIT graduates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 10:03 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao highlighted the alarming issue of unemployment, particularly among IIT graduates, calling for urgent attention ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised the significance of addressing this pressing concern, especially for a nation with the largest youth population globally.

In response to reports of over 36 per cent IIT Bombay students not getting placement, Rama Rao stressed the need for meaningful discussions on unemployment as a top priority during the electoral process. “If the famed IIT graduates are having a hard time getting placed, isn’t it a telling sign of unemployment in the country? Isn’t this the most important issue we (as a nation with largest number of youngsters on the planet) should be discussing especially as we are about to elect a new Union Government? (sic),” he wondered.