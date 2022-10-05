CM KCR vows to replicate Telangana model for India’s development

Hyderabad: Promising to replicate the Telangana model of development across the country, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he would work with the same enthusiasm and commitment for the nation’s development as the party had worked for achieving the separate State of Telangana and developing it. Upliftment of farmers, Dalits and the tribal community will be the main agenda of the national party, he said.

At the general body meeting of the TRS held at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao declared that Maharashtra and Karnataka would be the first battlegrounds for the expansion of the TRS into a national party. While the first farmers union affiliated to BRS would be launched in Maharashtra, the party would fight the Assembly elections to be held in Karnataka next year. The BRS would contest the Assembly polls in alliance with the JD(S) and hoist the party flag in Karnataka, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that several other political parties including JD(S), Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal among others had already extended their complete support for the efforts of TRS to secure a non-BJP government at the Centre. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi would work with focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and expand its activities in all the States over the next few months. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had participated in the TRS general body meeting.

“Though Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav were eager to join us, they could not attend the meeting as they were preoccupied with other issues. They will be invited to attend the formal launch of the national party later this year,” he said, adding that several other political parties were eager to join hands with the BRS in its national activities.

Remembering the journey of TRS that began 21 years ago to achieve Telangana State, the Chief Minister said it was now taking a crucial turn as the party transforms into a national party.

“We took Telangana to new heights in terms of development and welfare, setting new benchmarks for others. We have shown to the world that with commitment and zeal, one can do wonders and serve the people,” he said.

The party supremo also slammed the political parties that ruled the country over the last 75 years for indulging only in politics, but failing in development of the nation.

“Due to lack of vision and narrow mindedness, the purpose of India‘s independence struggle has been lost and the country could not make progress as per aspirations of the people. It is unfortunate that the country, which has all resources to feed the world, itself is facing a severe food crisis,” he said, demanding to know why the ruling parties at the Centre failed to address the long pending issues, despite availability of adequate natural and human resources in the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that due to the Centre’s lack of vision, the States too were suffering and their development was taking a beating. He strongly felt the country was not making significant progress due to gender and caste discriminations. The poor among the forward castes too were suffering due to failed policies, he added.

“Can’t we supply potable water through taps to all households in the country, like we did in Telangana? To do this, we need not fight with Pakistan or China, but only sincerity is required,” he said.

To bring about a visible change in the socio-economic conditions of the poor and weaker sections, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need to bring fundamental changes on specific issues. “Dalit Bandhu is one such scheme which is a special growth engine, for their development. We succeeded in developing Telangana with such out of box ideas and are confident of replicating all out schemes at the national level,” he said.