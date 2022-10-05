| Trs To Brs Here Is What You Need To Know About The Name Change

TRS to BRS: Here is what you need to know about the name change

Published: Updated On - 02:11 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

For those wondering about the name change, Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951 allows a political party to amend or change its name. However, certain rules should be followed strictly.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, at its State General Body meeting here on Wednesday, passed a resolution to change the name of the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and has already communicated the same, both the resolution and the amended Party Constitution, to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allows political parties to change their name at any time by following the established rules and guidelines. The said political party has the right to decide the party’s new name in Hindi, English or any regional language. However, the new name should not have any adverse impact on another existing political party. Upon translation, it should not affect the popularity of another existing political party.

Further, political parties are free to change their names without requiring to pass a resolution in the party general body meeting. Upon receiving such request, the ECI will examine and take a decision within 30 days. The ECI will examine all the objections and suggestions received during this period, before allowing change of name for the political party.

In the past, Trinamool Congress transformed into a national party with the addition of “All India” as a prefix which was approved by the ECI. Now, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is taking similar steps in the direction. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party, National People’s Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress have gained recognition as national parties through their party resolutions. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to become a national party.

If the ECI approves the application of TRS, the latter will get a new name by the next election. With a new agenda, the national party will contest the next election. Eight national parties, 54 regional parties and 2,797 unrecognised parties are already registered across the country.