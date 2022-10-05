CM KCR goes national, TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Published: Updated On - 01:47 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: In a major announcement that would have a far-reaching impact on Indian politics, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the formation of a new national political party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The announcement was made at the party’s crucial General Body meeting at 1.19 pm held at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister read out the resolution which was unanimously approved by the party General Body meeting unanimously amidst cheers and applause. Accordingly, the TRS has now transformed into the BRS. The party executive committee along with elected representatives and other leaders, raised slogans of “Desh ke Netha KCR”, signalling the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Indian politics.

Necessary amendments also have been made to the party Constitution during the same meeting.

A party delegation will now approach the the Election Commission of India (ECI) immediately and submit an application seeking for a change in the name of the party and registering it as a national party.

If the ECI approves the application of TRS, the latter will get a new name by the next elections. With a new agenda, the national party will contest the next election.

Eight national parties, 54 regional parties and 2,797 unrecognised parties are already registered across the country.