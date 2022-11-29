CM KCR’s deeksha changed the course of Statehood movement: Siddipet TRS leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, activists and TNGO leaders have termed November 29, observed as Deeksha Divas across the State, as the day that changed the course of the Telangana Statehood movement.

To mark Deeksha Divas, the TRS party took out a massive bike rally in Siddipet town on Tuesday. Later, they offered tributes at the Martyr’s Memorial at Rangadhampally. Addressing the gathering, former Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu said the Telangana State would not have materialised if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not launched an indefinite hunger strike on November 29, 2009. Stating that the people of Telangana were now enjoying the fruits of a separate State, Rajanarsu said Siddipet town had also undergone tremendous transformation under the leadership of Finance Minister T Harish Rao during the last eight years. He said the Chief Minister was leading the State from the front with grit and determination.

TRS leaders Vanga Nagi Reddy, Sampath Reddy, Macha Venugopal Reddy and others were present.