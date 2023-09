CM Khattar meets family of Major Dhonchak killed in Anantnag encounter, announces Rs 50 lakh compensation

After meeting with the family, Manohar Lal Khattar said,Major Aashish Dhonchak was a promising young man. He reached the rank of Major in 11 years of his service.

06:00 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Panipat: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday met with the family of Major Aashish Dhonchak who lost his life in Anantnag encounter and announced Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak, who lost his life in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, were brought to his residence in Panipat on Friday.

After meeting with the family, Manohar Lal Khattar said,Major Aashish Dhonchak was a promising young man. He reached the rank of Major in 11 years of his service. He was the only brother of three sisters, so it is a very difficult situation. The government will give Rs 50 lakh in compensation and his wife will also be given a job by the government. To keep his name immortal, the government will do whatever it can.

Major Aashish Dhonchak, who fell to enemy fire during the encounter in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, was a father to a two-and-half-year-old daughter.

A pall of gloom descended on his native village as the news of his death reached the locals on Wednesday evening.

Along with Major Dhonchak, Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was commanding the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Humayun Bhat, also laid down their lives in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday, officials said.

The last rites of DSP Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the death of the officers in the encounter while also paying tributes to the slain DSP at Budgam on Wednesday.

Paid tributes to JKP’s DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” LG’s office said in a post on the social media platform, X.

