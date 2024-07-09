CM Revanth asks officials to complete Kalwakurthy LIS before Dec 2025

The government was prepared to release funds through the green channel for expediting the works, says Revanth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:54 PM

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to complete the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project before December 2025 and prepare action plans accordingly by conducting field visits.

The government was prepared to release funds through the green channel for expediting the works. Every month, a review meeting should be conducted on the progress of the work and the works should be completed on a war footing, he said during a meeting with officials here on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for development works worth Rs.353.66 crore in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Among these, the foundation was laid for construction of an STP in the town with Rs.276.80 crore and for laying CC roads and storage tank with Rs.37.87 crore.

Similarly, the foundation was laid for different works at Palamuru University with Rs.42.40 crore, construction of girl’s hostel at MVS Degree College with Rs.10 crore, construction of Degree College at Devarkadra with Rs.6.10 crore, construction of KGBV building in Rural Mahabubnagar with Rs.3.25 crore and construction of KGBV building at Ganded with Rs.6.20 crore among other works.