CM Revanth Reddy asks for detailed report on Irrigation projects in Telangana

Revanth Reddy warned that stringent action would be initiated against officials who try to suppress facts about the irrigation projects in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:09 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to submit a detailed report on irrigation projects in the State.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on irrigation projects along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and senior officials at his residence, sought the details from officials on the construction of Irrigation projects, cost of constructions of the project and the creation of new ayacut from 1956 to 2014 and between 2014 and 2023.

He warned that stringent action would be initiated against officials who try to suppress facts about the irrigation projects in the State. He asked officials to compile the statistics of all projects in detail and ensure that people get access to the details of guidelines of each project.

Stating that his government would make public every decision taken by it with an objective of maintaining transparency in every issue, the Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain transparency and inform people about the decisions and facts from time to time.