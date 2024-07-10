CM Revanth seeks quick resolution for land acquisition delays for national highways

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: With farmers refusing to give up their lands for various national highway projects citing low compensation compared to market value, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed District Collectors to negotiate directly with farmers and convince them in this regard. He asked them to adopt a humanitarian approach by offering maximum possible compensation as per the laws.

During a video conference with district collectors from the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said union Minister Nitin Gadkari had given in-principle approval to the unified numbering of the northern and southern sections of Regional Ring Road (RRR). A tripartite agreement between the State and Central governments along with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would be signed to formalise this.

The meeting also discussed the alignment and administrative issues concerning the RRR. In the northern part of the RRR, Yadadri Bhongir Collector Zendage Hanumant Kondiba reported court stays due to alignment errors. Revanth Reddy instructed the filing of a counter by next Friday to lift the stay. With regard to land acquisition for Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor in Khammam district, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who participated in the meeting through video conference, said all efforts to convince the local farmers were underway.

He informed that the NHAI officials suggested converting the Khammam-Ashwaraopet route into a State highway, considering the Tallada-Devarapalli Greenfield Highway works. However, the Chief Minister differed with the NHAI officials and wanted to continue with the route as a national highway.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also participated through video conference, proposed the construction of service roads and underpasses at major villages along the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor to facilitate local farming activities. NHAI project member Anil Chaudhary assured to consider these suggestions, including the development of gravel roads for movement of agricultural vehicles.

Regarding forest department land transfers for roads like the Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial and Vijayawada-Nagpur corridors, Revanth Reddy asked District Collectors to acquire forest lands and allocate government lands as an alternative to overcome obstacles. He called for coordination between the Revenue and Forest departments in this regard. The Chief Minister also instructed NHAI officials to commence the Hyderabad-Manneguda road project at the earliest and also expedite expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, as land acquisition for its six lanes has been completed. NHAI officials assured that work would start within two months.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, CMO Principal Secretary V Seshadri and senior officials were present.