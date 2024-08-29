CM Revanth’s brother confirms receiving notices, claims lack of knowledge about buffer zone violation

He said the house spread over 600 square yards was purchased after seeking legal opinion from his lawyer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 08:51 PM

Tirupathi Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy on Thursday acknowledged the receipt of a notice on his house in Amar Cooperative Society at Durgam Cheruvu, Madhapur being in the buffer zone of the lake.

“This was a sanctioned layout before the WALTA Act came into force. The previous owner had constructed the house after obtaining all permissions. I purchased the same from him and had no idea whether it was in the FTL or buffer zone,” Tirupati Reddy told media persons outside his residence on Thursday.

Also Read Telangana CM’s brother among 240 notified for alleged land encroachment

He said the house spread over 600 square yards was purchased after seeking legal opinion from his lawyer. Interestingly, when ‘F’ (indicating Full Tank Level) and ‘B’ (Buffer zone) marks were marked on other houses, no such mark was indicated on Tirupati Reddy’s house. “People say it comes under buffer zone and the same was mentioned in the notice,” he replied to the media persons.

When asked if any officer had come to serve the notice, he replied that no officer had met him so far.

“The Chief Minister is not working for me alone and he is working for all people. Whatever has to be done, it should be done by officials, what can a Chief Minister do? If the government wants to demolish, so be it,” he said, adding that he was prepared for legal action.

“If they give me some time, I will vacate the premises after collecting all my belongings,” he said, also alleging that the notices were the outcome of the actions of the BRS.

“The BRS has put the entire colony in a problem. Had I not lived here, none would have concentrated on this colony,” he alleged.