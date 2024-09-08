CM Revanth’s flood relief yet to reach affected families in Suryapet

Despite the announcement of immediate relief by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the promised aid is yet to reach many of the flood victims.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 07:24 PM

Hyderabad: The heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the Kodad and Huzurnagar assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Nalgonda district have caused significant damage to infrastructure and leaving many families in dire need of assistance. However, despite the announcement of immediate relief by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the promised aid is yet to reach many of the flood victims.

The floods caused extensive damage to roads, crops, ponds, Transco networks, including electricity poles and transformers. The affected areas include Narayanapuram and Palem Annaram villages, where several families have been rendered homeless.

Community Support

Private donors have stepped in to provide makeshift accommodation and food to the displaced families. However, government support remains elusive. The Chief Minister had announced a financial assistance of Rs.10,000 for each flood-affected family and announced allocation of Rs.5 crore to Suryapet district for immediate relief. Despite this, the relief has not been distributed effectively. Almost a week after the floods, officials claim that the enumeration process is still ongoing. They assure that once the losses were assessed, assistance would be provided to the victims.

Over 3,000 houses were inundated with three to six feet of water, leaving many fully damaged. The affected families could not even save their essential commodities. Hundreds of families in Tungaturthi assembly constituency were also severely affected. The kin of two persons who died in the floods were paid Rs.5 lakh each. However, other victims, including those who lost their homes, livestock, and crops, have not received any compensation.

The situation remains critical as flood victims continue to wait for the promised relief. Political parties, especially the BRS leadership in the district, demanded the government to expedite the distribution of relief to alleviate the suffering of the affected.