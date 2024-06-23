CM reviews plans for integrated residential schools

The SC, ST, BC, OBC and Minority gurukuls would be established at one place. Accordingly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with officials here on Sunday to discuss the plans.

23 June 2024

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to set up one integrated residential school in each assembly constituency.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka examined a few models prepared by architects. As a pilot project, the State government plans to establish integrated residential school in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies.

To this effect, 20 acres of land would be pooled in each constituency.