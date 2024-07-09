CM seeks NHAI cooperation for Regional Ring Road

Hyderabad: Assuring all support to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in executing national highway works in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the cooperation of NHAI in taking up work on the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

During a meeting with NHAI officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said already an appeal was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the RRR project under the Bharat Mala scheme. He said that 12 radial roads would be developed between Outer Ring Road and RRR and many clusters and satellite townships would also be established between them two expressways.

Since Telangana did not have a coastal area, the Chief Minister suggested to the officials that a dry port was being set up in the State. To this effect, a high speed expressway should be constructed connecting the Bandar port.

The Chief Minister also wanted the NHAI officials to commence the Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy national highway works at the earliest. He explained that this strategically important road would cut down the distance to Tirupati by 70 kms. It would also be convenient for those heading to Tirupati from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Hyderabad.

The NHAI officials explained to the Chief Minister about the various problems, including land acquisition in construction of roads in the State. In reply, the Chief Minister said that a high-level meeting would be convened at Secretariat on Wednesday to resolve all the issues. Apart from the Collectors, forest department officials would participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed the NHAI officials to start the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works immediately. He wanted them to talk to the agency and solve the problems. Similarly, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway widening works should also be started immediately, besides coordinating with Andhra Pradesh government in this matter, he said.

The Chief Minister also briefed the officials over the efforts being made by Andhra Pradesh government to get sanctions for the Greenfield highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The issues raised by the NHAI officials included allotment of land for construction of Manchiryala-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada (NH-163G) corridor; feedback for Armor-Jagityala-Manchiryala (NH-63) Land Acquisition; Collection of river soil and fly ash for construction of Warangal-Karimnagar (NH-563) road; Land acquisition for six-lane widening of Kallakal-Gundlapochampally road with NH-44; Resolving issues with power companies in construction of national highways; and provision of police security for construction of Khammam-Devarapalli and Khammam-Kodad roads.