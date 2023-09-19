CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurates Rs.253 Crore Lakkasagaram Pump House Project to address water crisis in Rayalaseema

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs.253 crore Lakkasagaram pump house project under the Handri Niva lift scheme.

Nandyal: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs.253 crore Lakkasagaram pump house project under the Handri Niva lift scheme, to pump water into 77 tanks in the famine struck areas of Dhone, Patthikonda, Aluru and Panyam, meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of about 150 villages.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhone on the occasion, he said he was aware of the problems faced by Rayalaseema region and the water would now reach from the Handri Niva main canal to the dry areas of Kurnool and Nandyal districts. While the previous governments had released only a paltry Rs. 13 crore to the Handri Niva project, the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy during his tenure allocated as much as Rs.6,000 crore to complete the project, he recalled.

Stating that the present YSR Congress Party government began work on Rayalaseema lift schemes as soon as it came to power in 2019, he revealed that the Veligonda project work was going on briskly with the second tunnel getting completed so as to launch the project next month.

Accusing the previous Telugu Desam Party government under Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting the state, Jagan said that the Chandrababu did not believe in people but trusted only in Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, TV 5 and the foster son (Pawan Kalyan) with whom the TDP shared the plunder.

“In the past we had the same budget. Our loans are also less than in the past. Yet, we could credit Rs.2.35 lakh crore into the accounts of our women folk. Why couldn’t the previous government do this? Please observe the schools, and hospitals in your area. Our government has introduced revolutionary reforms in health, education and welfare,” he said, and asked the people not to get carried away by the Opposition which was sure to come out with more lies on the eve of elections. “You have to ponder whether our government had done good or not and if it did some good, please bless us,” he concluded.