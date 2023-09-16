2 lakh devotees expected to watch Tirumala Brahmotsavam

Special darshans are cancelled on all the nine days of Brahmotsavams and apart from 1.3 lakh special entry tickets, 24,000 free tickets will be made available for devotees in the Sarvadarshan lines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Special darshans are cancelled on all the nine days of Brahmotsavams and apart from 1.3 lakh special entry tickets, 24,000 free tickets will be made available for devotees in the Sarvadarshan lines

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are made to enable as many as two lakh devotees watch the Srivari annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala temple.

According to officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), special darshans are cancelled on all the nine days of Brahmotsavams and apart from 1.3 lakh special entry tickets, 24,000 free tickets will be made available for devotees in the Sarvadarshan lines. No recommendation letters for break darshan will be entertained during the period and the privilege darshan for the senior citizens, the differently abled, parents of infants and others also stand cancelled.

The Mada streets around the temple are already decked up for the annual fete Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams from September 18 to 26. Drinking water and toilet facilities are made available to devotees in the gallery.

On Sept. 18, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will present silk robes for Sri Venkateswara Swami and the celebrations begin from 6.15 p.m. in the evening.