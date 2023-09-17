Pawan Kalyan has cheated his fans: Roja

Pawan had become a coolie carrying other party flags and he had no business to talk ill of Jagan who was following his father YSR's footsteps to administer good governance for people's welfare, said Roja

Tadepalli: Jana Sena Party president and film actor Pawan Kalyan has cheated his fans by tying up with the Telugu Desam Party, Tourism minister RK Roja remarked here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, she recalled that it was ridiculous that the actor who had lost at both the constituencies he contested in the last elections, was now talking about Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who had won with over five lakh vote majority in a Lok Sabha election. Pawan had become a coolie carrying other party flags and he had no business to talk ill of Jagan who was following his father YSR’s footsteps to administer good governance for people’s welfare, she stated.

Roja also wondered whether JSP had candidates worth the name in at least ten constituencies to contest the assembly polls. “They are not ashamed even after Chandrababu was caught with all the evidence. People are not willing to believe the TDP sympathy drama being enacted. Chandrababu managed institutions to escape all these years. Don’t they arrest any for corruption?” she asked.

She dared the TDP to deny the fact that Chandrababu appended his signature at 13 places in the skill skam, released funds to bogus companies, whether Siemens did not say it had no MoU with the government, and whether he had not pressurised the officials into follow his diktat. “Pawan is mad and we will get him treated through Arogya Sri. Former MD of Siemens Suman Bose is a big thief. Nobody will trust him. Siemens had already clarified that he had done this without its knowledge,” the minister pointed out.

