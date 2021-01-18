CMR International School: Fun, frolic for kids at Sankranti fete

Students also had fun flying kites.

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Students of CMR International School, Suraram celebrated Sankranti with zeal. Students made colourful patterns of rangoli with the help of their moms and shared the photos of the same with their friends during the online Sankranti celebrations organised virtually by the school. Students also had fun flying kites. Centuries-old artform of Gangireddu bull amazed the kids.

