CM’s popularity attracting opposition party leaders towards TRS: Gadari Kishore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Suryapet: Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar on Thursday said that mass exodus of leaders of opposition parties to the ruling TRS was continuing due to increasing popularity of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the public. About 50 leaders of different political parties joined the TRS at Thirumalagiri in the presence of Kishore at a programme here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore reminded that all the areas in the state were flourishing with green agricultural fields due to improved irrigation facility and villages regained earlier glory with the revival of caste based professions. The irrigation tanks and their feeder channels dated back to Kakatiya dynasty have revived and filling them up with river water, which has resulted in improve in the ground water table. The state government has also taken up different schemes for revival caste based professions with an aim to strengthen the rural economy of the state. All sections of the people were living happily due to the welfare schemes taken up the state government, he added.

He said that the development of their areas and welfare schemes appeared before their eye was prompting the leaders of opposition parties to switch over their loyalty to TRS. He pointed that the state government has been implementing welfare schemes irrespective of politics.

