Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K’s Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Two Punjab residents were arrested following the recovery of one of the biggest narcotic haul this year from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

By PTI Published Date - 01:58 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Banihal/Jammu: Police have recovered 30 kg of cocaine worth Rs 300 crore in international market from a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, a senior police officer said on Sunday, claiming to have busted a narco-terror module.

According to the official, two Punjab residents were arrested following the recovery of one of the biggest narcotic haul this year from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Earlier, the recovered narcotics was believed to be heroin but after investigation it turned out to be cocaine.

“At about 10.30 pm on Saturday, Ramban police led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma intercepted one vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal coming from Kashmir towards Jammu and recovered about 30 kg cocaine, having an approximate value of Rs 300 crore in international black market and apprehended two persons,” Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

He said the successful recovery resulted in the busting of a narco-terror module.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Banihal police station and investigation set into motion, Singh said.

“This operation was developed on intelligence generated by SSP Ramban and her team who have been continuously waging war against drug smugglers and peddlers,” the ADGP said.

He said a large number of notorious peddlers and smugglers have already been booked by the team of Ramban police.

“A total of 104 cases (under NDPS Act) have been registered in 2022 while 36 such cases were registered in 2023 till date following the recovery of 2,500 kg poppy straw, 10 kg charas, 200 grams heroin and 200 tablets,” Singh said, adding 158 accused have been arrested and three detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act.

Banihal Station House Officer Mohd Afzal Wani identified the arrested smugglers as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara in Punjab.

While three kilograms of the narcotic was found hidden on the top of the vehicle, 27 kgs were recovered from their luggage, he said.

Wani said the smugglers tried to escape when signalled to stop and were chased and subsequently arrested.

The officials said the high-grade cocaine was smuggled from across the border and being taken from north Kashmir to Punjab.