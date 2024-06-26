Coimbatore Filter Coffee opens its first premium cafe in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: Coimbatore Filter Coffee (CFC), a fast-growing startup in the South Indian coffee market, on Wednesday announced the launch of its first premium café in Hyderabad at Vasavi MPM Grand, beside Ameerpet Metro.

Inaugurated by actor Ananya Nagalla, the Coimbatore Premium Café promises to offer a premium experience to coffee enthusiasts and features a sleek and modern ambiance, catering to the evolving preferences of discerning customers.

Goli Gopi, Founder and CEO of Coimbatore Filter Coffee said, “our goal is to provide our franchise partners with a low-investment opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for premium coffee experiences.” The company now boasts 120 “Lite Model” outlets across these Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The café offers an extensive menu, including premium filter coffee, tea, snacks, and milkshakes. Coimbatore Filter Coffee plans to continue its expansion across South Indian states, bringing the unique taste of Coimbatore filter coffee to more coffee enthusiasts nationwide, a press release said.