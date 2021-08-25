Colive launches ‘Stay Scholarship’ for Afghan students in India

Hyderabad: Colive, a prop-tech platform for rental accommodation launched 100 stay scholarships for Afghan students stranded in India.

- Advertisement -

Students need to complete an online application form, submit a 30-second video, along with all KYC documents, including FRRO registration and a bonafide college certificate, to apply for this scholarship.

Students can stay rent-free in any of the Colive properties spread across four cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune for the current semester or until December 31st, 2021. Colive has already received 15 applications, and five Afghan students have moved into Colive’s property in Bengaluru.

Colive said, with the threat of bank accounts being frozen and limited contact with family back home, the mental stress that the students are going through is agonising. Suresh Rangarajan, founder & CEO, Colive, said, “It is our small way of helping these deserving students to avail themselves of a stay scholarship that has been rolled out now.”

Abdullah Masoudi, an Afghan student, studying at Jain University said, “This gesture from Colive shows the real heart of Indians and the Indian startup ecosystem. We have only heard about their hunger for growth and valuation, but with this stay scholarship, shows the human side of business.”

Colive earlier offered a stay scholarship for deserving Indian students pursuing higher education in urban markets across the country. Students need to fill in basic details online and share along with a 30 second video reel online. Upon selection, the entire semester stay will be free for these students. Only food and consumables need to be paid for every month, while the stay will be completely free.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .