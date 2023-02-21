Afghan’s ambassador thanks Osmania University for supporting Afghan students

Hyderabad: The Office of the International Affairs (formerly University Foreign Relations Office), Osmania University, organised an interaction meeting of Farid Mamundzay, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, with the Afghan national students pursuing their studies in the various universities in Telangana at OU, HCU, MANU, and JNTU.

The Afghan Ambassador was accompanied by Qadir Shah, Counselor (Head of Trade Office) Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Sayed Mohammad Ibrahimkhil, Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, and Sediqullah Sahar, Education Attaché Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Farid Mamundzay thanked the Indian authorities and the administration of Osmania University for their support and for treating their students on par with the Indian students during the turbulent times of Covid-19 and the present political situation in their country. He said there is a lot to be done in helping the students pursue their studies in India and they are putting all their efforts in this direction.