Collector meets Minister on land for Mamunur Airport

Collector P Pravinya presented a proposal to allot an extra 253 acres of land to AAI to facilitate the transformation of Mamunur Airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Warangal: District Collector P Pravinya, who met Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, presented a proposal to allot an extra 253 acres of land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to facilitate the transformation of Mamunur Airport into an A-320 facility as part of the expansion of the airport.

A recent Google survey, conducted by the Engineer-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings (R&B), revealed the availability of approximately 249.33 acres of land in Nakkalapalli, Gadepalli, and Mamunur villages under the jurisdiction of Warangal Fort mandal. Additionally, there was a suggestion to transfer 373.02 acres of dairy land, currently owned by PV Narasimha Rao Animal Husbandry University and situated adjacent to Mamunur Airport, to the Warangal Fort Tahsildar.

This would enable the compensation of the landowners affected by the expansion project. In response, the Minister assured that he would take the matter to the attention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Also Read CM KCR strongly pitches for establishing six airstrips in Telangana