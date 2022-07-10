Collector tours flood-affected areas in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:10 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui interacts with people affected by the floods in Bhainsa on Saturday

Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui toured the flood-affected areas in the district on Saturday.

Faruqui toured Bhainsa town which was hit by heavy downpours. He said that surplus water was released from both Gaddennavagu and Swarna project. He stated that rainwater reached roads causing inconvenience to motorists in Bhainsa, Basar and Thanur mandals. He added that six persons who were stranded in a function were safe and they would be brought out at the earliest.

The collector informed that officials concerned were alerted and asked to discharge duties in the field. He said that revenue officials would assess the damage caused by the rains. He requested the people living in low-lying areas in the district to be cautious. He stated that the district was likely to see heavy rains for three days.

