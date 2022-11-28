Colorful end to ATMOS-Tech Fest at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad

The tech fest, which had 'Telangana Today' and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ as the media partners, featured a slew of technical events including student-led workshops on cutting-edge tech topics including rocket science, ML, AI, robotics and business analytics.

Published Date - 10:17 AM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The three-day annual technology fest ATMOS of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, concluded on Sunday with live performances of singer Arjun Kanungo and Mumbai- based alternative rock outfit the Anand Bhaskar Collective.

During the duration of the fest, which was inaugurated by actors Adivi Sesh and Dr Meenakshi Choudhary on Friday, the model of the Formula E car was showcased to the participants.

The ATMOS event also has an expo in which participants competed for prizes worth Rs 1 lakh by submitting their technical designs in chosen subjects, apart from competitions, quizzes and challenges, which had total prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The fest featured ‘Robowars’, wherein professional teams custom built robotic vehicles, which duked it out in the in-house arena.