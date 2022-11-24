ATMOS-Tech Fest at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad

24 November 22

Hyderabad: The annual technical fest ATMOS of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Hyderabad will be held on November 25 and 27. It will feature a plethora of technical events including student-led workshops on topics such as rocket science, machine learning, and business analytics, a press release said.

Big names from the tech sector and entertainment including founder of Geeks- ForGeeks, Sandeep Jain, senior scientists from ISRO, Dr Prakash Chauhan, A Rajarajan, and actor Adivi Sesh scheduled to attend the fest. It will also feature some of the best drone racers in the country in addition to displaying the Formula E show car. The event also has an expo in which participants can vie to bag prizes worth Rs 1 lakh by submitting their designs, apart from competitions, quizzes with a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. The headliner event will be ‘Robowars’, where professional teams will build custom robots to duke it out in an in-house arena.