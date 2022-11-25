| Hyderabad Bits Pilani Comes Alive On First Day Of Its Annual Technical Fest Atmos

Actor Adivi Sesh and former Miss India and actor Dr Meenakshi Choudhary participated in the inaugural of the fest for which Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus came alive with a series of innovative programs related to latest developments in science, technology, aerospace and entertainment on the first day of its annual technical fest ATMOS on Friday.

ATMOS, which concludes on November 27, will feature a plethora of technical events such as student-led workshops on cutting-edge tech topics that include rocket science, machine learning, and business analytics.

Interacting with the students, Adivi Sesh said, “usually, college students bunk classes to watch movies but when I was in college, I used to bunk classes to learn the art of movie making. From a young age, I aspired to make it big in the film industry.”

Dr Meenakshi Choudhary said she never planned to become an actor or compete in Miss India pageant. “I am a dental surgeon and was planning to join an army dental hospital,” she said.

The fest features big names from tech sector and entertainment including founder of GeeksForGeeks, Sandeep Jain, senior scientists from ISRO, Dr. Prakash Chauhan, A Rajarajan.