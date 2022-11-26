Hyderabad: Formula E car on display at BITS Pilani

Hyderabad is among 12 cities worldwide to host Formula E races in 2023 and is the only Indian city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Formula E race in Hyderabad next year, a Formula E car has been kept on display at Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani – Hyderabad campus on Friday. It will stay parked on the grounds of the university till Sunday.

The race will be held on the 2.7-km long NTR Marg loop on February 11 and will see the participation of 11 teams. The car is powered by a 250kW battery and can pick up a speed of 0 to 62 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed at 280 kmph.

The State capital is among 12 cities worldwide to host Formula E races in 2023 and is the only Indian city. The track was tested in real-time during the Indian Racing League (IRL) that was on November 19 and 20. The track will be again tested on December 10 and 11.

The championship will be a testimony to the recognition of Hyderabad as a global city, alongside London, Paris, Monaco, and Berlin, among others, that are also in the race circuit. The event will also prove that Hyderabad is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of the Formula E races.