Coming together for the conservation of biodiversity

Science Department of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally, took an initiative to broadcast the award-winning documentary “Life on planet Earth” by David Attenborough. Some 1,101 students from classes V to XII watched the movie on December 29, the day that was initially proclaimed by the UN as International Day for Biodiversity. However, from the year 2000, it is celebrated on May 22. The event aimed to sensitize young minds about the oblivious acts of humans and their ruthless impact on nature and to remind them about their duties towards preserving the beauty of nature in its pristine form, the school said.

The movie, the school said, was an eye-opener and has influenced the students towards the significance of conserving biodiversity. It has allowed both teachers and students to reflect upon their contribution as an individual and as a community in preserving nature.

Teachers at the event said that the life on this planet, in all its wide diversity, is disappearing more quickly now than it has at any time in human history. This loss is a direct result of human activity and constitutes a direct threat to human well-being in all regions of the world.

