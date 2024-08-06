‘Committee Kurrollu’ will mesmerise everyone, says Megastar Chiranjeevi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 04:08 PM

Team Committee Kurrollu with Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej and Adavi Sesh

The pre-release event of Niharika Konidela’s production, ‘Committee Kurrollu’, was a vibrant affair filled with anticipation and the promise of a fun-filled movie experience. The event saw the presence of Mega Prince Varun Tej, Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej, Adivi Sesh, and Venky Atluri, who all expressed their excitement for the film.

‘Committee Kurrollu’s theatrical release, by distributor Vamsi Nandipati, will ensure a memorable cinematic experience for audiences.

In a video message, Megastar Chiranjeevi praised Niharika’s commitment to producing quality films and expressed his confidence in the movie’s success. He highlighted the fresh concept, the charming setting of Godavari, and the strong performance of the newcomers. He also lauded the director Yadhu Vamsi’s talent and Anudeep’s melodious music.

Nagababu emphasised the importance of giving new faces a chance and highlighted the film’s emotional depth and inspiring ending. He expressed his conviction in the movie’s success based on the strong narrative and the team’s dedication.

Sharing his experience of watching the film, Varun Tej reminisced about his own close friendships and how the movie resonated with him on a personal level. He praised the film’s heartwarming story, Anudeep’s memorable songs, and the impeccable work of the entire crew. He also emphasised the importance of hard work and discipline for aspiring artistes.

The other guests – Sai Durgha Tej, Adivi Sesh, and Venky Atluri – also echoed their appreciation for the film’s narrative, fresh perspective, and the excellent work by the entire team. They expressed their confidence in the movie’s success and wished the team the best.

Producer Niharika Konidela expressed her gratitude to the guests for their support and highlighted the collaborative spirit of the entire team. She stressed the importance of providing opportunities to fresh talent and expressed her pride in launching the careers of 15 new artistes.

Director Yadhu Vamsi spoke about his passion for storytelling and the team’s unwavering commitment to creating a film that would resonate with audiences. He thanked Niharika for providing him with the platform and expressed his gratitude to the talented cast and crew.