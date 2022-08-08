Commonwealth Games 2022: Chirag-Satwik pair wins badminton men’s doubles gold

By PTI Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Birmingham: Gold medallists India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty pose for photos with their gold medals after winning the Men's Doubles Final Badminton match against England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, UK. (PTI Photo)

Birmingham: India’s star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.