Communal tension in Udaipur over stabbing in school, cars burnt

By PTI Updated On - 16 August 2024, 11:20 PM

Jaipur: A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city.

It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing at the government school located at Bhattiyani Chohatta.

Members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, police said, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.

As the tension escalated in the evening, markets were shut in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas.

Some violent elements also pelted stones at a shopping mall in which the glass gates of the shops were damaged.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the government hospital but they were dispersed by the police.

“Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained,” SP Yogesh Goyal said.

Another police official said that force is deployed in almost all areas of the city and all police officers are in the field and keeping an eye on every activity.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, Collector Arvind Poswal, SP Yogesh Goyal, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia, Lok Sabha MP Mannalal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain, Phool Singh Meena and other public representatives held a meeting regarding the situation.