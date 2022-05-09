‘Complete pending works of Kaleshwaram project as per schedule’

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal and Irrigation special chief secretary Rajath Kumar examing the map of irrigation project in Choppadandi constituency on Monday.

Karimnagar: Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar emphasised the need to follow quality norms while completing the pending works pertaining to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in erstwhile Karimnagar district. He advised the officials to make available the adequate labourers, machinery, steel and other material depending upon the requirement.

Along with CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, Rajat Kumar inspected ongoing Kaleshwaram pump house works in Velgatur and Namapur of Pegadapalli mandal in Jagtial district on Monday. They reviewed the progress of pump house works with the Collectors of erstwhile Karimnagar district as well as irrigation officials and contractors.

Instructing contractors to complete works within the time frame, the senior IAS officer assured to take steps to sanction additional funds pertaining to the works. Officials were sending separate reports for additional funds after sending reports about the works of various projects. Instead of depending on lower cadre officials while sending R and R reports, the District Collectors concerned should cross-check works multiple times at the field level, he advised and approach him if there was any problem.

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal directed the officials to conduct field visits to complete the pending works of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on a fast track mode. She wanted them to monitor the progress of works at regular intervals as well as submit reports on the quality and progress of works every three months. The officials were directed not to compromise on the quality of works under any circumstances, in a bid to complete them as per schedule.

Later, they along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar examined the works of Narayanapr and Cherlapalli project in Choppadandi constituency. When MLA asked to provide alternative lands to the oustees, they instructed Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan to look into the matter. They directed the Collector to clear the hurdles for speedy execution of Kaleshwaram project works in Choppadandi constituency.

Jagitial Collector G Ravi and Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Additional collectors, RDOs and irrigation officials were present.

