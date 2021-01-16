Complete promotions by January end: CS Somesh Kumar

He attended a review meeting regarding the progress of promotions in various departments at BRKR Bhavan

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed the officials to expedite the process of promotions including conducting the meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees in all the departments at the Secretariat to the district level offices at the earliest. He wanted the officials to complete the promotions on a priority basis and sort out technical issues, if any, in the process.

In a review with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries on the progress of promotions in various departments at BRKR Bhavan, the Chief Secretary reiterated the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He wanted the officials to complete the entire process of promotions, within prescribed time by this month end and submit a report to the State government.

Principal Secretaries Arvind Kumar, K Ramakrishna Rao, Vikas Raj, Jayesh Ranjan, Sunil Sharma, Sabyasachi Ghosh, and other senior officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .