Composer Santosh Narayan joins ‘Project K’

The music composer shared a poster of the Prabhas-starrer on his Twitter handle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi, Santosh Narayan took to social media to officially announce his collaboration with Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, the film is all set to be released on January 12, 2024.

Santosh Narayan hopped on board by replacing composer Mickey J Meyer for reasons yet unknown. The music composer shared a poster of the Prabhas-starrer on his Twitter handle.

“Cherish when your dreams do become reality! #HappyUgadi2023 (sic),” the musician said in his caption.

Cherish when your dreams do become reality ! #HappyUgadi2023 pic.twitter.com/ekCIZpgDn1 — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) March 22, 2023

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the pan-Indian film is being bankrolled by Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanti Movies. The technical crew of the film includes Dani Sanchez-Lopez as the cinematographer and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor.