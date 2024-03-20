Comprehensive parking policy in the offing, says GHMC Commissioner

Acknowledging that existing public parking spaces have not been utilized properly, Ronald Rose said that there is a dire need to identify parking regions that are easily accessible for travelers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:41 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A comprehensive parking policy aimed at mitigating difficulties faced by the general public while trying to find a safe spot to park their vehicles in Hyderabad is in the offing, Commissioner, GHMC, Ronald Rose on Wednesday said.

In a meeting held to discuss various issues related to parking in Hyderabad, the GHMC Commissioner directed officials including Chief City Planner to identify areas in and around Hyderabad that will provide ideal parking space for two, three and four-wheeler and heavy vehicle.

Also Read Hyderabad to soon get futuristic multi-level parking

Acknowledging that existing public parking spaces have not been utilized properly, Ronald Rose said that there is a dire need to identify parking regions that are easily accessible for travelers. Attempts will be launched to identify and provide information about ideal parking lots through mobile application, he said.

In another meeting, the GHMC Commissioner directed officials to ensure there are no encroachments in the Marshabai Kunta water body located at Rajender Nagar.