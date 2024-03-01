Concept-based films like ‘Saagu’ should be encouraged, says Niharika

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: The critically-acclaimed independent film ‘Saagu’, featuring Vamsi Thummala and Harika Balla in pivotal roles, has been making waves in the industry. Directed by Dr. Vinay Ratnam and produced by Yashasvi Vanga, this film resonated deeply with audiences.

‘Saagu’ tells the compelling tale of Haribabu and Subbalakshmi, whose love for each other emboldens them to overcome societal biases and discrimination. Set in a rural village steeped in tradition, their journey is not without its challenges.

Despite societal norms and expectations, Hari and Subbalakshmi refuse to be defined by limitations. Their love for each other becomes a source of strength, giving them the courage to pursue their dreams and aspirations, as they embark on a transformative journey to bring water to their arid land.

‘Saagu’ is a testament to the indomitable spirit of love, which has the power to conquer even the harshest challenges. It’s a story of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of dreams.

The film’s powerful narrative captured the attention of actor Niharika Konidela, who not only expressed her admiration for the concept but also submitted it for screening. Praising the film’s ability to inspire hope and its poignant portrayal of farmers’ struggles, Niharika said, “‘Saagu’ is a very special movie for me. We face many setbacks in life. But hope means moving forward without giving up. This film will give a lot of hope to farmers. This 52-minute short-film was shot in 4 days.”

Sharing that it’s always a pleasure to support a young team, Niharika thanks Ankit for bringing her “such a good project”. “I am very happy to have taken such a subject. Although I have never seen the hardships of farmers up close, it is a pleasure to bring this film to the forefront. I want to take forward such projects with good concepts. Films like ‘Saagu’ should be supported and encouraged by film analysts and audiences,” she said.

During a special screening, director Vinay Ratnam acknowledged the unwavering support of the media and thanked Niharika for her encouragement. He emphasised the film’s message of resilience and its condemnation of suicide as a solution to life’s challenges. “I thank the media and Niharika for watching and supporting our film. A man can be hindered at multiple levels by caste, money, and society. So, I decided to convey the message that no matter what the problem is, suicide is not the solution’,” he said.

‘Saagu’ will be available for streaming from March 4 on OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Sony, Tata Sky Bing, Airtel Xtreme, MX Players, and Hungama, among others.