Watch: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation leaked

The wedding invitation found its way onto social media platforms. From the looks of it, the couple has opted for a stunning gold and silver theme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and Varun’s sister, Niharika Konidela, were seen at the airport in Hyderabad as they departed for Italy today. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the picturesque Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy.

The wedding invitation has been leaked online, garnering widespread attention. From the looks of it, the couple has opted for a stunning gold and silver theme. Festivities will kick off on October 30 with a lavish cocktail party. The Mega and Allu families are eagerly anticipated guests at this joyous occasion. Upasana and Ram Charan are already enjoying their time in Italy.

On November 5th, Naga Babu will host a lavish reception in Hyderabad, inviting prominent figures from both the film industry and politics.

#VarunLav @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya are tying the knot in a dreamy Italian ceremony on November 1st, surrounded by family. The grand reception awaits in Hyderabad at N-Concetion, Madhapur, on November 5th, where industry celebrities will join in the festivities!💍 pic.twitter.com/b3z1FV9umF — Team VarunTej (@TeamVarunTej) October 26, 2023