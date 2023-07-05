Niharika Konidela announces separation from husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Putting end to all the speculation that has been doing the rounds in the industry, Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela officially announced her divorce.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 01:10 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Putting end to all the speculation that has been doing the rounds in the industry, Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela officially announced her separation from husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the entrepreneur shared a short note requesting privacy from her fans and media.

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu, penned on the social media platform, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Chaitanya also posted the same note on his official Instagram page. The former couple turned off comments on their respective posts.

The news began trending on social media platforms early Wednesday morning. “Can’t judge on who’s wrong in these sensitive matters coz only couple knows the issue b/w them but still fed up vth these divorces now a days, I still feel one can adjust on certain things & stay together. Hope they change their minds in this case (sic),” tweeted a fan. “BREAKING: Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela confirmed reports of being divorced from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with her latest Instagram post,” added another fan.

Can't judge on who's wrong in these sensitive matters coz only couple knows the issue b/w them but still fed up vth these divorces now a days,I still feel one can adjust on certain things & stay together.Hope they change their minds in this case#NiharikaKonidela #Chaitanya pic.twitter.com/H6nVSwdZwE — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagi) July 5, 2023