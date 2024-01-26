Niharika Konidela opens up about divorce in podcast; ex-husband Chaitanya urges people to see both sides of story

The Pink Elephant Pictures producer is seen speaking about her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and ‘breaking of trust’ in the interview.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:02 PM

Niharika

Hyderabad: Digital creator Nikhil Vijayendra Simha recently hosted Tollywood actress and niece of Mega Star Chiranjeevi Niharika Konidela in a podcast. The Pink Elephant Pictures producer is seen speaking about her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and ‘breaking of trust’ in the interview.

“You can’t be dependent on a wrong person because not everyone is your mom and dad and everyone is not going to take care of you. The pain is yours… When you get into a relationship, you want it to work. Nobody likes to spend money simply on a marriage be it in Udaipur or a registered marriage,” Niharika said.

“My father (Naga Babu) never saw me as a burden and said he will take care of me till I turn 60 years old. I also have a phone and internet access; I see what trolls say and it’s not easy. It’s hurtful what people say but it’s easy when I know it’s not the end of the world,” she said and added that one should “not trust people too easily”.

To these statements by Niharika, Chaitanya reacted, “Hi Nikhil, I truly appreciate the effort you have made in trying to ward away the unfair negativity on Niharika that is going on lately. I know it is not easy to face it in tandem with dealing with a personal crisis. But you should stop trying to use the reach and platform to indirectly try and attach tags of victim and cause with respect to the marriage.”

He added, “The pain of things not working out and the process and ordeal of healing is the same for both the ends. In the future instead of an indirect implication of history and fitting in words like trust, what will be advised is to have all the parties involved and run through the timeline if you are that keen on knowing and making the public aware.”

Niharika is also seen speaking about elections and her relationship with her brother Varun Tej and sister-in-law Lavanya Tripathi.