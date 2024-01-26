Cong chief Kharge against ‘personality cult,’ bets on ‘dialogue’

The Congress chief was quoted as saying that Ambedkar foresaw the dangers of blind devotion; be it in politics or religion.

Tiruchirappalli: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday underlined Dr BR Ambedkar‘s warning against ‘the cult of personality’ and appealed for a political culture based on ‘reason and dialogue.’

Kharge’s address to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s ‘Democracy will win’ conference here was read out by Congress Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar after the VCK announced by 9.30 pm that the top leader of the grand old party could not take part in the meet.

The architect of the Constitution warned against the cult of personality and emphasised on the need for “rational thinking and a commitment to justice in our political discourse.”

“Today, as we navigate a nation, where personality often overshades principles, let us follow Ambedkar’s words and strive for a political culture based on reason, dialogue and inclusivity.” Kharge made these remarks in his address after slamming the BJP regime on various counts; wherein he outlined the challenges and the strain on federal structure.

Hitting out at ‘politicised allocation of disaster relief,’ Kharge in his address that was read out said that in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, despite various representations, and demands, the Union government has not provided any support to the two states.

Karnataka faced severe drought conditions and Tamil Nadu battled heavy rains and deluge. Even funds provided for natural disasters are given on the basis of which political party is in power in the specific state. Recently, funds for ration shops in West Bengal was ‘held up’ as outlets did not have pictures of the ‘supreme leader,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.