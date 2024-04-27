CM says judicial commission will be set up for district reorganisation

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Finally making public the State government’s plans on reorganisation of districts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said a judicial commission would be constituted to take up the reorganisation exercise.

“Reorganisation of districts is not an ordinary task and cannot be done in haste or without proper planning. A judicial commission will be constituted and then a decision will be taken on the issue,” Revanth Reddy said in a chitchat with the media at his residence here on Saturday.

He spoke extensively on diverse subjects and dismissed the Opposition’s charges over farmer suicides in the State. “In fact, families of only 18 farmers have applied for assistance under Rythu Bima and that reflects the ground reality,” he said.

Admitting water scarcity in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said it was mainly due to depleting groundwater levels. “Many borewells have gone dry across the State, including the one in my home and this has increased the requirement by nearly 400 to 500 times,” he said, adding that however, all arrangements, including drawing water from the minimum draw down level were being made to ensure that there was no crisis till July.

“The HMWSSB is supplying more water than it supplied last year. I challenge the Opposition parties to check the data,” he said, also criticising the Opposition’s charges on power cuts, stating that things were being blown out of proportion. Generally, line and other maintenance works were executed during October-November season but it was done in January-February season. Linemen have to stall power for a few minutes for maintenance works, he said.

“Power supply disruptions are different from power cuts. The Congress government is supplying 20 per cent excess power compared to the past,” he claimed.

Exuding confidence that the Congress would win 14 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the Chief Minister said that in Secunderabad, even if the Congress workers slept at home, the party would win.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver would be fulfilled before August 15 and that he had his own strategies.

He also charged that the BJP was hatching conspiracies to scrap SC, ST and OBC reservations. “If people want reservations, they should vote for Congress and if they are against reservations, they should vote for BJP,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the INDIA bloc would win about 100 out of 130 Lok Sabha seats in South India, while the BJP would win barely 10 to 15.