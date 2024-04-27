Adilabad RO draws flak for accepting nomination of BJP candidate

Kandi Srinivas Reddy of the Congress and Jangu Bapu, a nominee fielded by the BSP, raised objections with the returning officer for approving the nomination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 07:42 PM

Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: The approval of the nomination of BJP candidate G Nagesh is snowballing into a controversy with Opposition parties alleging that there were blanks found in his affidavit.

As per norms, candidates should fill up all the rows in the affidavit to be attached with papers of nomination. But, Nagesh allegedly did not fill up information in three rows relating to the code of Lok Sabha segment in page 1, details of assets in page 7 and immovable assets in page 8. His nomination was however, approved by returning officer and collector Rajarshi Shah.

Kandi Srinivas Reddy of the Congress and Jangu Bapu, a nominee fielded by the BSP, raised objections with the returning officer for approving the nomination. They staged a protest when their application against the approval was not received by officials including the RO and inward section citing norms of the elections.

Speaking to pressmen, Srinivas Reddy alleged that the returning officer was showing partiality towards the BJP candidate and was not maintaining transparency in scrutiny of the papers. He said they would lodge a complaint against the officer with the Election Commission of India. Bapu demanded cancellation of the nomination filed by Nagesh.